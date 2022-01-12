Montgomery Co. teen arrested, charged after handgun found at school

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to school in Montgomery County, Maryland, police said Wednesday.
According to a news release, the Silver Spring teen was escorted to the main office at Wheaton High School around 1:55 p.m. and consented to a search.
Staff found a loaded handgun and marijuana during the search.
Police were called and the teen was arrested.
