CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. students plan…

Montgomery Co. students plan walkout over COVID

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Students at several Montgomery County high schools in Maryland are planning a walkout Friday to protest how the system is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walkouts start at noon.

Protesting students want the system to go to virtual learning following spikes in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, MCPS said it “recognizes that the pandemic has dramatically affected students’ educational experiences and supports students’ desires to voice their concerns as part of engaging in civic life.”

Kids who leave school grounds will be considered an “unexcused absence,” the school system said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up