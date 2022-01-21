Montgomery Co. students plan walkout over COVID

Students at several Montgomery County high schools in Maryland are planning a walkout Friday to protest how the system is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walkouts start at noon.

Protesting students want the system to go to virtual learning following spikes in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, MCPS said it “recognizes that the pandemic has dramatically affected students’ educational experiences and supports students’ desires to voice their concerns as part of engaging in civic life.”

Kids who leave school grounds will be considered an “unexcused absence,” the school system said.

