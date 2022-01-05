Montgomery Co. student families advised to carpool, walk in groups due to lack of bus drivers

Montgomery County Public Schools has advised families of students that they should organize carpools or walk in groups after a high number of bus drivers called out sick Wednesday.

MCPS announced that 90 routes will not have service due to the call-outs.

Families can find a full list of the impacted routes online. Those who do not know their route number can look it up on the school system’s website.

The school system said it is working to figure out how this situation happened, and how it can be avoided in the future.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and understand the difficulty this causes for families,” MCPS said in a statement.