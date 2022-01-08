CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. man sentenced…

Montgomery Co. man sentenced to year in prison for abusing, blackmailing woman for sex

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 8, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man from Chevy Chase, Maryland, was sentenced to a year in prison Friday for blackmailing and abusing a woman during a sex-for-cash arrangement, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. said that Steven Fabrizio, 58, had previously pled guilty to sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman who he met on a dating website in August 2019.

Back then, the victim agreed to have consensual sex with Fabrizio on Aug. 19, 2019 and accepted $400 from him, according to authorities.

When Fabrizio asked to meet up again, the attorney’s office said that the woman declined his offer. Fabrizio then sent her a series of texts and said he would tell the woman’s employer, parents and landlord about their sex-for-cash arrangement unless she continued having sex with him.

The attorney’s office said that the woman met up with him on Aug. 20 and Fabrizio sexually abused her. More texts followed this abuse and the woman went to D.C. police.

Fabrizio was arrested a day later on Aug. 21.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, but his sentence was reduced to 12 months under the condition Fabrizio completes three years of supervised probation.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender once he gets out of prison.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up