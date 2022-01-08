Montgomery Co. man sentenced to year in prison for abusing, blackmailing woman for sex

A Chevy Chase, Maryland man was sentenced to a year in prison Friday for blackmailing a woman into continuing a sex-for-cash arrangement with him.

A man from Chevy Chase, Maryland, was sentenced to a year in prison Friday for blackmailing and abusing a woman during a sex-for-cash arrangement, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. said that Steven Fabrizio, 58, had previously pled guilty to sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman who he met on a dating website in August 2019.

Back then, the victim agreed to have consensual sex with Fabrizio on Aug. 19, 2019 and accepted $400 from him, according to authorities.

When Fabrizio asked to meet up again, the attorney’s office said that the woman declined his offer. Fabrizio then sent her a series of texts and said he would tell the woman’s employer, parents and landlord about their sex-for-cash arrangement unless she continued having sex with him.

The attorney’s office said that the woman met up with him on Aug. 20 and Fabrizio sexually abused her. More texts followed this abuse and the woman went to D.C. police.

Fabrizio was arrested a day later on Aug. 21.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, but his sentence was reduced to 12 months under the condition Fabrizio completes three years of supervised probation.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender once he gets out of prison.