Investigators: Man identified who Montgomery Co. officers killed after he pointed gun at them

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 6:16 AM

Investigators with the Montgomery Attorney General’s office have identified the man they say was shot and killed by police after threatening them with a gun on Wednesday.

The attorney general’s office says Osman Sesay, 27, was shot by police after he pointed a gun at officers during a traffic stop in Silver Spring. He was pulled over because police were searching for the suspect in a shooting.

Police said an off-duty officer heard a shooting and found someone hurt on Bonifant Street. He alerted other officers that the suspect got away in a white Mercedes.

Police then stopped the Mercedes nearby. Montgomery County’s Police chief had said earlier this week that Sesay got out of the Mercedes and started shooting at officers who then returned fire killing him.

The attorney general’s office now says that Sesay pointed a gun at officers.

Investigators said body camera footage will be released. The four officers involved are on administrative leave and none were injured.

By state law, the investigation into the fatal, police-involved shooting is being handled by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigation Division.

Jones said the victim in the shooting on Bonifant Street and Sesay knew each other.

