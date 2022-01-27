CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Gaithersburg town house fire displaces 8

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 27, 2022, 6:09 PM

Firefighters work to get a townhome fire under control in Gaithersburg.

Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery Fire & Rescue
A large fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon scorched a town house and damaged neighboring homes, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said at least four adults and four kids were displaced because of the blaze that happened around 4 p.m. on Carousel Court.

Fire officials said that no injuries have been reported.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington got an aerial view of the fire while it was live:

The bulk of the fire is out, but crews are still checking on hot spots at the scene.

Below is the area where the fire happened:

WTOP’s Matthew Delany contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

