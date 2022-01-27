Gaithersburg town house fire displaces 8

A large fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon scorched a town house and damaged neighboring homes, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said at least four adults and four kids were displaced because of the blaze that happened around 4 p.m. on Carousel Court.

Fire officials said that no injuries have been reported.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington got an aerial view of the fire while it was live:

#BreakingNews Video from Chopper4 showing electrical arching during the Carousel Court #Gaithersburg townhouse fire, started in basement with some extension to adjacent homes, no injuries reported, @mcfrsPIO says 100+ firefighters on scene. @nbcwashington @charlienbc #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/UHqHS021S3 — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) January 27, 2022

The bulk of the fire is out, but crews are still checking on hot spots at the scene.

Below is the area where the fire happened:

WTOP’s Matthew Delany contributed to this report.