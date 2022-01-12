CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Families displaced, neighbors evacuated…

Families displaced, neighbors evacuated in Gaithersburg townhouse fire

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighters battled a towering blaze in a Gaithersburg townhouse early Wednesday, braving both flames and frigid temperatures.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of West Deer Park Road, in a Gaithersburg neighborhood off northbound Interstate 270, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. They found flames enveloping a townhouse with reports of people trapped in the building’s basement.

Residents of the burning townhouse and neighboring buildings were evacuated to Summit Hall Elementary School. Montgomery County RideOn and medical ambulance buses were also brought in to serve as a warming shelter for evacuees amid frigid overnight temperatures, with wind chills in the mid teens.

Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said there were no injuries and all occupants are accounted for, but several pets including cats and dogs remain missing.

“Several families will be displaced, in the meantime, evacuees are temporarily sheltered at a nearby elementary school,” Piringer later tweeted from the scene. “Miraculously, there were no injuries.”

A second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighting resources. Nearly 100 fire personnel responded to the blaze, Piringer added, with crews working through the morning to knock down hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up