Cyclist dies after being struck by trash truck in Gaithersburg

A 61-year-old woman died after she was struck by a trash truck while riding her bike in an intersection in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 8:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police, Gaithersburg City Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive for the report of a crash involving a cyclist and a Potomac Disposal Mack trash truck.

Police say the trash truck was making a right turn from westbound S. Westland Dr. onto northbound S. Frederick Avenue while the cyclist was riding west across the northbound lanes of S. Frederick Avenue at the crosswalk.

The trash truck struck the cyclist on S. Frederick Avenue, according to police.