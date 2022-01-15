CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Cyclist dies after being struck by trash truck in Gaithersburg

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 15, 2022, 9:04 AM

A 61-year-old woman died after she was struck by a trash truck while riding her bike in an intersection in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 8:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police, Gaithersburg City Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive for the report of a crash involving a cyclist and a Potomac Disposal Mack trash truck.

Police say the trash truck was making a right turn from westbound S. Westland Dr. onto northbound S. Frederick Avenue while the cyclist was riding west across the northbound lanes of S. Frederick Avenue at the crosswalk.

The trash truck struck the cyclist on S. Frederick Avenue, according to police.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Shady Grove Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The name of the woman will be released following proper notification of family, police said.  

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

