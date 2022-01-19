CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Bethesda neighborhood without water after broken main

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 8:28 AM

Residents of a Bethesda, Maryland, neighborhood are still without water Wednesday morning as crews continue to mend a decades-old pipe.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says a water main began leaking under Linden Avenue, near Pooks Hill Road, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The main is nearly 60 years old, the utility said in a tweet, and was found to have extensive damage that requires a 6-foot stretch of the pipe to be replaced.

The company has set up a water station for affected residents out of a blue van at Maplewood-Alta Vista Park. It is unclear how many customers remain without service.

WSSC said Tuesday it expected work to continue into the evening, but had not provided an updated repair time as of Wednesday morning.

