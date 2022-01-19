Bethesda neighborhood without water after broken main

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says a Bethesda water main began leaking under Linden Avenue, near Pooks Hill Road, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents of a Bethesda, Maryland, neighborhood are still without water Wednesday morning as crews continue to mend a decades-old pipe.

The main is nearly 60 years old, the utility said in a tweet, and was found to have extensive damage that requires a 6-foot stretch of the pipe to be replaced.

Linden Ave, Bethesda Water Main Break Update 1/19/22, 7am: Crews have worked through the night to repair the water main break on Linden Ave near Pooks Hill Rd. The nearly 60-yr-old pipe has extensive damage, requiring about 6-ft of pipe completely replaced. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/y1a9LEqmbT — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) January 19, 2022

The company has set up a water station for affected residents out of a blue van at Maplewood-Alta Vista Park. It is unclear how many customers remain without service.

WSSC said Tuesday it expected work to continue into the evening, but had not provided an updated repair time as of Wednesday morning.