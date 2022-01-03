3 killed in Montgomery Co. snowplow crash identified

The three people — two women and a man — who died in a crash after their SUV collided with a snowplow in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday night have been identified.

Police said Tuesday that Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton, Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore, Gary Eugene Early, 52, also of Baltimore, were killed around 6:45 p.m.

The surviving passenger is currently listed in serious condition.

According to police, the northbound Cadillac SRX they were in collided with the rear end of a snowplow at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road.

The driver of the plow was uninjured and remained on the scene.

The investigation continues.