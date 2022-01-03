CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3 killed in Montgomery…

3 killed in Montgomery Co. snowplow crash identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 4, 2022, 1:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The three people — two women and a man — who died in a crash after their SUV collided with a snowplow in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday night have been identified.

Police said Tuesday that Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton, Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore, Gary Eugene Early, 52, also of Baltimore, were killed around 6:45 p.m.

The surviving passenger is currently listed in serious condition.

According to police, the northbound Cadillac SRX they were in collided with the rear end of a snowplow at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road.

The driver of the plow was uninjured and remained on the scene.

The investigation continues.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up