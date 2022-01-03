CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Montgomery County, MD News

3 killed in snowplow crash in Montgomery Co.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

January 3, 2022, 10:55 PM

Three people — two women and a man — are dead, and a fourth person is in critical condition after their SUV collided with a snowplow in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday night.

The crash happened before 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in the White Oak/Burtonsville area, near the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department Station.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle contained only four adults. The surviving passenger, a man, was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not released the identities of those who died in the crash.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told WTOP investigators are still at the scene.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

This is breaking news. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

