2 dead after 2 separate hit-and-runs in Montgomery County

Two people were killed in two separate hit-and-run collisions in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday night.

Montgomery County police say the first crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. near New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road in Hillandale.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find one adult with life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Police confirmed to WTOP that the person died due to injuries.

Less than an hour, later another crash happened about 8 miles away at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue in Wheaton.

Officers arrived just after 6:20 p.m. to find a woman had been struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street. The driver of the car left without checking on the pedestrian, police said. She died at the scene.

In connection with the second crash, police said they are looking for a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat with damaged to its front bumper, grille, side mirror or windshield.

The identities of the victims and the suspects have not been released. Both incidents are still under investigation.

Anybody with information on any of the crashes are asked to call police 301-279-8000.