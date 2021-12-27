CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
WATCH: Video released of Poolesville bank robbery

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 3:57 PM

Montgomery County police have released security video of a man who robbed a bank in Poolesville, Maryland, earlier this month — and they hope you can help identify him.

The robber entered the BB&T bank in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 14. He vaulted the counter and kicked down the plexiglass partition, before demanding cash from the tellers.

The tellers ran to the vault and locked themselves inside, according to police, and the robber took cash that was left on the counter before fleeing.

The man stands around 6 feet tall and has a skinny build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray pants, black boots, black winter gloves, black goggles and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070 or call 240-773-8477.

Below is the area where the robbery occurred:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

