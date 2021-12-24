Remains of missing Silver Spring woman found by police after 3 years

The remains of a Silver Spring, Maryland, woman who went missing three years ago were believed to be found by authorities on Friday.

The remains of a Silver Spring, Maryland, woman who went missing three years ago are believed to have been found by authorities.

Montgomery County police said Friday that it had received a positive match for Brenda Lee Hopkins after analyzing human skeletal remains found last April.

The remains were recovered near Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue in a wooded area off the highway.

Hopkins was first reported missing in August 2018.

However, police said that they couldn’t peg when exactly she was last seen, which complicated their investigation into her whereabouts.

Police said that it is suspected that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home in the 11700 block of Eden Road in Silver Spring.

There’s no evidence to suggest foul play in her disappearance, according to police.

The area where Hopkins’ remains were found is below: