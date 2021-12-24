HOLIDAY NEWS: DC-area churches prepare holiday services | Last-minute gifts under $50 | Smaller NYE in Times Square | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Remains of missing Silver…

Remains of missing Silver Spring woman found by police after 3 years

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 24, 2021, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Brenda Lee Hopkins (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

The remains of a Silver Spring, Maryland, woman who went missing three years ago are believed to have been found by authorities.

Montgomery County police said Friday that it had received a positive match for Brenda Lee Hopkins after analyzing human skeletal remains found last April.

The remains were recovered near Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue in a wooded area off the highway.

Hopkins was first reported missing in August 2018.

However, police said that they couldn’t peg when exactly she was last seen, which complicated their investigation into her whereabouts.

Police said that it is suspected that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home in the 11700 block of Eden Road in Silver Spring.

There’s no evidence to suggest foul play in her disappearance, according to police.

The area where Hopkins’ remains were found is below:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up