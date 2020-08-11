Police seek info in cold case of missing Silver Spring woman

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for more information in the case of a Silver Spring woman who went missing two years ago.

Brenda Lee Hopkins was 68 when she disappeared from her home in the 11700 block of Eden Road, where she lived with her sister.

Police describe Hopkins as a Black woman, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Hopkins was last seen outside her home July 12, 2018, when she attended a funeral.

Family members believe they heard Hopkins in the background of a phone conversation they were having with Hopkins’ sister on or about Aug. 1, 2018.

Hopkins often walked to the White Oak Shopping Center at 11200 New Hampshire Avenue. After searching, police did not find clues to her disappearance there.

Other details provided by police:

Some family members have reported that Hopkins was exhibiting signs of memory loss.

Hopkins is not known to drive.

Hopkins is not known to own credit cards and there has been nothing of significance to note on her known financial accounts since her disappearance.

Hopkins is not known to own a cellular phone.

Anyone with information regarding Hopkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Cold Case, Missing Persons Section at 240-773-5070 or the police nonemergency number at 301-279-8000.