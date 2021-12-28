Montgomery Co. police seek help identifying attempted carjacking suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an attempted carjacking that took place in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police Department detectives released surveillance video of an alleged male suspect who attempted to steal a woman’s car in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Dec. 22.

Police said they believe the male suspect approached a female victim standing by her vehicle and demanded her car key. She refused, police said, and the suspect “struck the victim in the chest and neck.” A witness intervened and shouted at the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from nearby residences and gave a physical description of the suspect — an adult Hispanic male with a beard. He was also carrying a messenger bag.

Below is the video:

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

Anyone with information is Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).