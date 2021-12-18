Montgomery County holds ‘boosterama’ to increase coronavirus vaccine boosters

Montgomery County is holding a special clinic at Westfield Wheaton on Saturday to give coronavirus booster vaccines to shoppers.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is holding a special clinic at Westfield Wheaton mall on Saturday to give COVID-19 booster vaccines to shoppers.

Montgomery County, in partnership with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar and Westfield Wheaton, is hosting a “Super Saturday Boosterama” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide COVID-19 boosters to shoppers.

The event is outside of the mall’s second floor food court. First doses for adults will also be available and no appointment is needed.

There will not be pediatric doses available at the event.

Eight people who receive their booster or first dose vaccination at the event will be chosen at random to receive a $25 gift card to be used at Westfield Wheaton.

“We know this time of year can be busy with holiday preparations,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “As you work through your shopping list, we hope you add one more thing, a COVID-19 booster if you are eligible or a first shot of a vaccine if you haven’t received one. It’s free, it’s easy, and it’s the best gift you can give you and your family this holiday season.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 81% of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated, and 94% have received at least one dose, a news release said.

“Putting our guests’ and families’ safety first is our number one priority this holiday season,” said Stuart Amos, senior general manager at Westfield Wheaton. “And while we know this time of year can be busy, we are committed to maintaining key partnerships, like Boosterama, throughout the Montgomery County community that impact the health and well-being of all of our residents.”

To date, more than 230,000 booster doses have been given at County-operated vaccination clinics, according to a news release.

While this represents more than 20% of all boosters given throughout the state, it means only about half of residents that are eligible for boosters have received one, according to a news release.

If it has been at least six months since receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or if it has been two months since administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a booster.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.