Maryland homeowner burned down house trying to fight snakes

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 8:49 AM

A homeowner burned down their house in Montgomery County, Maryland, when trying to battle a snake infestation with smoke. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

A Montgomery County, Maryland, homeowner burned their house down on Nov. 23 while trying to manage a snake infestation, officials said Thursday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the owner tried using smoke from coals to fight the serpents in a house on Big Woods Road near Poolesville.

It’s believed that coals in the basement started the fire, which caused more than $1 million in damage.

There were no human injuries, Piringer said. He listed the snakes’ status as “undetermined.”

