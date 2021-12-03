Maryland homeowner burned down house trying to fight snakes

A Montgomery County, Maryland, homeowner burned down their house while trying to manage a snake infestation, officials said Thursday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the owner tried using smoke from coals to fight the serpents in a house on Big Woods Road near Poolesville.

Update (11/23) Big Woods Rd, house fire; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls/floor; DAMAGE, >$1M; no human injures; snake status undetermined https://t.co/65OVYAQTWe pic.twitter.com/HIYOegJJT6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 3, 2021

It’s believed that coals in the basement started the fire, which caused more than $1 million in damage.

There were no human injuries, Piringer said. He listed the snakes’ status as “undetermined.”