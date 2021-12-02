CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
2 Montgomery Co. Red Line stations to reopen in January after monthslong closure

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 7:56 AM

The Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations in Montgomery County, Maryland, will reopen this January after a four-month shutdown for a platform canopy replacement project and track repairs.

Metrorail said Tuesday that both Red Line stations will resume service for riders on Sunday, Jan. 16, after months of work that saw crews build a new steel canopy structure at Rockville station and install new information screens, brighter lighting and modern fare gates.

While riders will be able to take trains from Rockville again, Metro said the final stage of the canopy project there hasn’t been completed yet. Commuters will notice a temporary structure with improved lighting and digital displays, which will stay in place as Metro determines the best type of exterior cladding needed to finalize the upgrade.

“Our project team continues working to ensure the completed canopy meets Metro’s quality standard and provides customers with a safe and comfortable place to wait for the train,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a news release announcing the reopening.

The Park and Ride at Rockville station has been completely repaved, along with the completion of repairs to the Rockville Pedestrian Bridge. Metro said upgrades to Shady Grove station’s platform canopy, escalators and roof continue, and that the mass transit system’s new, modernized fare gates will make their debut there in the near future.

The extended closure, which saw Red Line trains terminate at Twinbrook, also allowed workers to conduct safety checks and maintenance between Shady Grove and Rockville stations involving signals, third-rail power cables and track switches.

Free shuttle service will continue until the stations reopen on Jan. 16.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

