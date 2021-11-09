CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
VIDEO: Silver Spring synagogue burglarized twice

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 7:41 AM

A synagogue in Silver Spring, Maryland, was burglarized twice — in September and October — and Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incidents.

Officers responded to the Ohr Hatorah synagogue in the 1000 block of Kersey Road around 10 a.m. on Halloween for a report of a burglary. They said that a man got into the building through an unlocked window around 3 a.m. He was seen on surveillance video moving from room to room. He tried to break into a safe before fleeing.

During the investigation, police learned that an earlier burglary happened around 3 a.m. about a month earlier, on Sept. 21. In that incident, a man got into the synagogue through the same window.

Police said the suspect stole cash from the collection jar and an envelope containing cash from an employee’s desk as well as property.

Anyone with any information is asked to the call police at 240-773-5530.

See video of the incidents below.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

