Tennessee woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Gaithersburg couple

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 1:06 PM

A Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple in March.

Rebecca Vo, of Nashville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of gross negligent manslaughter by vehicle in the deaths of Pran and Pamela Sharma, the office of Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

The Sharmas were heading west on Darnestown Road and turning left into Blackberry Drive, where they lived, on March 27 when their car was hit by Vo’s car heading east on Darnestown Road at about 8:30 p.m. The Sharmas’ car spun and rolled over, landing back on its wheels.

The two were taken to hospitals. Pamela Sharma died the next day; Pran Sharma died March 30.

According to the statement, a witness said Vo, who wasn’t hurt in the crash, had been driving erratically, and when a police officer asked her what had happened and how much she’d had to drink, her initial response to both questions was “I honestly don’t know.” She later said she’d been drinking for about three hours that day.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Rick Massimo

