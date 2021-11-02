Coronavirus News: Online portal to report at-home test results | Montgomery Co. schools encourage vaccines for students | DC workers vaccine deadline | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Teenage girl found stabbed…

Teenage girl found stabbed at a Montgomery Co. high school

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 2:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Montgomery County, Maryland, high School Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Police, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the campus of Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old woman with stab wounds.

EMS crews took her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name was not released.

Officers remained at the scene looking for the suspect. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP posts promising returns in October

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up