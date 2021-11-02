Teenage girl found stabbed at a Montgomery Co. high school

A teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Montgomery County, Maryland, high School Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Police, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the campus of Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old woman with stab wounds.

EMS crews took her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her name was not released.

Officers remained at the scene looking for the suspect. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.