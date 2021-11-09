CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

November 9, 2021, 1:04 PM

The teenage boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate outside Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland on Monday is now facing charges as an adult.

His relative is also under arrest.

A day after Montgomery County police responded to Montgomery Blair High School for a stabbing in the school parking lot, 16-year-old Maycol Coyoy of Silver Spring is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Coyoy’s parents turned him in hours after the incident, the school said.

The boy who Coyoy allegedly cut with a knife is home from the hospital and expected to be OK, Principal Renay Johnson wrote in a letter home to parents.

Meanwhile, Johnson said Coyoy’s relative, who is also a student at the school, was taken into custody Tuesday when Johnson said security found he was carrying a knife on school grounds.

It’s unclear what led to the fight Monday morning between the students.

