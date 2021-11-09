Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School

The teenage boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate outside Montgomery Blair High School on Monday is now facing charges as an adult.

His relative is also under arrest.

A day after Montgomery County police responded to Montgomery Blair High School for a stabbing in the school parking lot, 16-year-old Maycol Coyoy of Silver Spring is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Coyoy’s parents turned him in hours after the incident, the school said.

The boy who Coyoy allegedly cut with a knife is home from the hospital and expected to be OK, Principal Renay Johnson wrote in a letter home to parents.

Meanwhile, Johnson said Coyoy’s relative, who is also a student at the school, was taken into custody Tuesday when Johnson said security found he was carrying a knife on school grounds.

It’s unclear what led to the fight Monday morning between the students.