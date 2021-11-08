Stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School parking lot leaves 1 injured

A stabbing occurred at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday morning.

Students are sheltering in place at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, after a student was stabbed in the school’s parking lot.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said the student had non-life threatening injuries following a fight between two boys around 10 a.m. Both boys are students at the school.

Police are looking for the suspect.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty reports that police say there’s no active threat.

Principal Renay Johnson tweeted that students and staff are safe in the building.

Johnson said a letter will be sent to the school community as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.