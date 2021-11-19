Silver Spring rapist sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after prosecutors say he raped a women in his neighborhood while she was drunk and couldn’t consent.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Milton Mazariego has a history of targeting vulnerable victims.

Mazariego was already on the sex offender registry after being convicted in 2013 for sex abuse of a minor. He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl for three years when she was between 11 to 14 years old. The victim said Mazariego threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

Prosecutors said the offense Mazariego was recently sentenced for was in September 2020, as an unnamed victim was seen by neighbors passed out in Mazariego’s car. He then asked one neighbor to bring the unconscious woman back into her building, calling her a crude slur.

The victim did not remember the incident the following morning, but said Mazariego admitted to her that he’d had sex with her while she was unconscious. She then asked two neighbors, who confirmed that Mazariego had indicated to them that he’d had sex with her while she was asleep in his truck.

The neighbors told her he then got someone to help him bring her to a couch in the building’s laundry room and left her naked from the waist up. Mazariego then allegedly retrieved her clothing, threw it at her and left.

The neighbors said they continued to check on the victim throughout the night, until they heard a slam and took it to mean she made it into her apartment.

Mazariego also threatened one neighbor not to talk to police, telling them that he could kill or have the neighbor killed if police were told about what happened. He told the witness to hold up her driver’s license, and he took a picture of it on his phone when she did. Police later found the photo of the woman holding her license up on Mazariego’s phone.

He was found guilty of witness intimidation.

Mazariego was also convicted of illegal possession of a handgun while prohibited in 2017 for wearing a handgun in his waistband while in a restaurant in Prince George’s County.