Seibel’s Restaurant in Montgomery Co. says goodbye after 82 years

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 10:16 AM

After 36 years of serving Thanksgiving dinner, Montgomery County, Maryland, favorite Seibel’s Restaurant and UpTown Bar served its last turkey on Thursday.

Seibel’s Restaurant and UpTown Bar in Burtonsville will permanently close Sunday afternoon. The family-owned business was open for 82 years.

The business struggled to stay afloat amid lowered sales from Maryland’s COVID-19 restrictions. It closed from mid-January until March earlier this year, citing liquor sales down 90%.

The owner, Lynn Martins, said in a statement that the business was challenged by staffing and supply chain issues.

“The pandemic has opened our eyes to so much. There has been sadness, but there have been loads of joy as well,” Martins said.

“Our new hours enabled us to have quality family time and helped us remember what is important in life. My adventure out west created a sense of wanderlust. There are so many great places in our wonderful country that I want to see!”

Martins thanked the restaurant’s customers and employees.

“There will be many tears and many stories to tell,” Martins said. “You have all been a part of raising our families, and we have watched your families grow as well.

Seibel’s served 20 turkeys on Thanksgiving, but Martins said the next step for the restaurant’s owner and many of the employees is unclear.

