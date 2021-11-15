Rise in COVID cases could trigger Montgomery Co. mask mandate — again

As of Monday morning, Montgomery County has reported six days straight of substantial transmission. If cases don't drop dramatically, the mandate could be back within days.

As COVID-19 infection rates rise locally, an indoor mask mandate appears poised to return in Montgomery County, Maryland.

As of Monday morning, Montgomery County has reported six days straight of substantial transmission. If cases don’t drop dramatically, the mandate could be back within days.

County health officials define substantial transmission as a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people during the last seven consecutive day.

The Montgomery County Council revised its definition after the lifting of its indoor mask mandate in late October led to widespread confusion when the mandate was reimposed after two days.

Health officials say they will now give residents four days’ notice if they choose to reinstate the indoor mask mandate.

If 85% of the county is fully vaccinated, the mask mandate will drop indefinitely. According to data from the Maryland Department of Health, just under 66% of Montgomery residents had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.