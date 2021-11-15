CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rise in COVID cases…

Rise in COVID cases could trigger Montgomery Co. mask mandate — again

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As COVID-19 infection rates rise locally, an indoor mask mandate appears poised to return in Montgomery County, Maryland.

As of Monday morning, Montgomery County has reported six days straight of substantial transmission. If cases don’t drop dramatically, the mandate could be back within days.

County health officials define substantial transmission as a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people during the last seven consecutive day.

The Montgomery County Council revised its definition after the lifting of its indoor mask mandate in late October led to widespread confusion when the mandate was reimposed after two days.

Health officials say they will now give residents four days’ notice if they choose to reinstate the indoor mask mandate.

If 85% of the county is fully vaccinated, the mask mandate will drop indefinitely. According to data from the Maryland Department of Health, just under 66% of Montgomery residents had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

State Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up