Pedestrian dead after being struck on ICC

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

A pedestrian died after a driver struck the person on the westbound Intercounty Connector early Tuesday.

All lanes of westbound Md. 200/Intercounty Connector remain blocked before Georgia Avenue, and traffic is diverted to Layhill Road as police investigate.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the person who died was an adult.

The identity of the person killed has not been released by authorities.

