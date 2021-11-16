Pedestrian dead after being struck on ICC

A pedestrian died after a driver struck the person on the westbound Intercounty Connector early Tuesday.

All lanes of westbound Md. 200/Intercounty Connector remain blocked before Georgia Avenue, and traffic is diverted to Layhill Road as police investigate.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that the person who died was an adult.

ICYMI (~330a) WB MD200 ICC Just prior to Georgia Avenue, Pedestrian struck, @mcfrs PE725, A725, ALS725 responded, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 1 adult trauma patient, patient succumbed to injuries & did not survive, no transport, @TheMDTA on scene, traffic rerouted Layhill Rd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 16, 2021

The identity of the person killed has not been released by authorities.