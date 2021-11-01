Montgomery Co. to resume car towing and booting Nov. 1

Montgomery County's Department of Transportation is set to reinstate its booting and towing parking enforcement program on Monday.

Cars that have been continuously illegally parked or abandoned will be among those subject to the parking enforcement, the department said in a statement. Aspects of the program were suspended in March 2020 to alleviate and prevent hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency in Maryland has been lifted, and illegal or disruptive parking is interfering with the flow within the community, the department said.

“County businesses are welcoming patrons back and have voiced concerns about vehicles blocking entrances and disrupting traffic flow in downtown areas,” MCDOT said in a statement.

Motorists with three or more overdue parking tickets may have their car immobilized with a self-release boot. If a car is booted, the owner must call 240-453-0113 to pay their fines and release the car with an electronic code. Cars that are booted for 72 hours, in violation of rush-hour zone restrictions, in an unsafe condition or owe more than $1,500 may then be towed and subject to additional fines.

Drivers can pay outstanding parking tickets in person, online or at: 240-453-0113.