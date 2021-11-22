Montgomery County police are looking for a man they think took part in vandalizing and stealing from laundry cash machines around the region back in July.

Investigators believe that over 40 incidents occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. The suspect, they said, often arrived by bicycle, carrying a large bag containing tools.

“The suspect makes entry into different secured buildings by way of unsuspecting residents,” police said in a statement, while the other person involved works as a lookout.

The machines were then vandalized with a saw in an attempt to steal the cash.

A surveillance image of the suspect is shown below. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6870.