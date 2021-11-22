THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police release…

Montgomery Co. police release image of suspect in cash machine thefts

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are looking for a man they think took part in vandalizing and stealing from laundry cash machines around the region in July.

Investigators believe that over 40 incidents occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. The suspect, they said, often arrived by bicycle, carrying a large bag containing tools.

“The suspect makes entry into different secured buildings by way of unsuspecting residents,” police said in a statement, while the other person involved works as a lookout.

The machines were then vandalized with a saw in an attempt to steal the cash.

A surveillance image of the suspect is shown below. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6870.

Courtesy Montgomery County police

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up