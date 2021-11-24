THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Maryland State Police investigate…

Maryland State Police investigate report of shots fired on I-270

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland State Police are investigating possible shots fired from a vehicle on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack shut down a portion of I-270 southbound at Md. Route 121 around 5 p.m. after a report of shots fired from a motor vehicle.

A driver told troopers he had seen a handgun and a muzzle flash and heard the sound of a gunshot while traveling in the area. There were no injuries to the driver, and state police said no bullet holes or gunfire markings were seen on the driver’s vehicle.

Troopers conducted a grid search of the area, but did not find any shell casings.

If anyone was in the area at the time and has information relevant to the investigation, Maryland State Police ask them to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up