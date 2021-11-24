Maryland State Police investigate report of shots fired on I-270

Maryland State Police are investigating possible shots fired from a vehicle on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack shut down a portion of I-270 southbound at Md. Route 121 around 5 p.m. after a report of shots fired from a motor vehicle.

A driver told troopers he had seen a handgun and a muzzle flash and heard the sound of a gunshot while traveling in the area. There were no injuries to the driver, and state police said no bullet holes or gunfire markings were seen on the driver’s vehicle.

Troopers conducted a grid search of the area, but did not find any shell casings.

If anyone was in the area at the time and has information relevant to the investigation, Maryland State Police ask them to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.