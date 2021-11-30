Man dead in Gaithersburg crash

A man is dead following a Monday evening crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

Officials said it happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Midcounty Highway and Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard.

An investigation revealed a black Toyota Camry was headed southbound on Midcounty Highway and a Honda CRV was headed northbound. The CRV driver was trying to make a left turn onto westbound Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard when the two vehicles collided.

The CRV rolled and struck a metal traffic light support pole. Both drivers were extracted. The Camry driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The CRV driver — identified as a 49-year-old man from Gaithersburg — died at a hospital. His name had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

