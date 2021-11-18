CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
2 rescued after fall near C&O Canal towpath in Montgomery Co.

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 10:50 AM

Two people were rescued by rope after falling from a cliffside near the C&O Canal towpath on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County rescue crews in Maryland worked to free a woman and a photographer who had tumbled down rocky terrain and become trapped early Thursday, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Images showed crews working to free them off a relatively secluded part of the towpath, west of the Old Anglers Inn and Great Falls parking lot on Macarthur Boulevard:

First responders were unable to remove them via the rocks at first, but they were ultimately evacuated by rope to a rescue boat on the Potomac below.

There were no injuries, Piringer said. About 30 rescuers responded to assist.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

