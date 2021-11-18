2 rescued after fall near C&O Canal towpath in Montgomery Co.

Two people were rescued by rope after falling from a cliffside near the C&O Canal towpath on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County rescue crews in Maryland worked to free a woman and a photographer who had tumbled down rocky terrain and become trapped early Thursday, fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Images showed crews working to free them off a relatively secluded part of the towpath, west of the Old Anglers Inn and Great Falls parking lot on Macarthur Boulevard:

ICYMI (~8a) @COcanalNPS between Old Angler’s boat ramp & Great Falls Tavern IAO ‘Widewater’, hiker/ photographer got into a tough & couldn’t get out, no injuries, 2 adult was extracted via ‘rope evacuation/rescue’, no injuries, ~30 @mcfrs rescuers responded (temps in 60s) https://t.co/wWfb5UkaaV pic.twitter.com/vWYIFV0dN8 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 18, 2021

First responders were unable to remove them via the rocks at first, but they were ultimately evacuated by rope to a rescue boat on the Potomac below.

There were no injuries, Piringer said. About 30 rescuers responded to assist.

Below is a map of the area: