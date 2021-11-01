1 dead in Montgomery Co. crash on I-270

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday morning in the northbound lanes of I-270 before Middlebrook Road.

Maryland State Police said a Ford Fusion stopped in the middle of interstate when a Kenworth semi-truck slammed into the back of the Ford, killing the driver.

The semi-truck jackknifed after the collision, closing some northbound lanes for a few hours.

There’s no word on why the driver of the Ford stopped on I-270.

The name of the driver has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.