Police: DC man arrested in carjacking had a stolen dog in the car

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 9:02 PM

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking after a woman reported being assaulted and her car stolen on Monday.

Montgomery County police said Randolph Richardson, 31, was arrested Tuesday driving the allegedly stolen 2017 Mercedes with a dog that had been stolen from another vehicle.

On Monday, a woman reported that two men approached her at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Siesta Key Way in Rockville, Maryland, and demanded the keys to her Mercedes. She refused, and a struggle broke out. That’s when a third man tackled the woman, knocking the keys out of her hand. All three men got into the Mercedes and left the scene.

The following day, members of Montgomery County police’s repeat offenders unit and major crimes found Richards with the Mercedes on the 600 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, according to police. A gun was found inside the car, along with a dog that police found had been stolen from a different Mercedes in Takoma Park.

Detectives found the dog’s owner from the information on its collar. The owner parked the car at a restaurant and went inside for a few minutes. Upon returning, the dog was gone, police said.

The dog has since been returned to its owners and was not harmed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the other two suspects and the car jacking to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

