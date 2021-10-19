Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. to consider…

Montgomery Co. to consider grants for businesses that subsidize child care

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

October 19, 2021, 5:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Montgomery County Council will consider legislation that would establish a matching grant program for small businesses that subsidize child care costs for their employees in the Maryland county.

Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said he and his co-sponsor, County Council member Nancy Navarro, hope the program will serve as a recruitment tool for employers while helping families.

The bill was initially introduced two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Women have been significantly, disproportionately impacted from workforce development and are leaving the workforce in droves, in large part because of child care challenges in their communities — which were challenged even prior to the pandemic,” Albornoz said.

“This is a matching grant program that we hope will provide some support for businesses to provide some relief for their employees, but also as a recruitment tool that [will] have economic benefits to the county, as well as social benefits to the families,” he said.

If the bill passes, it will be run out of the county’s Economic Development Fund.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up