Montgomery Co. to consider grants for businesses that subsidize child care

The Montgomery County Council will consider legislation that would establish a matching grant program for small businesses that subsidize child care costs for their employees in the Maryland county.

Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said he and his co-sponsor, County Council member Nancy Navarro, hope the program will serve as a recruitment tool for employers while helping families.

The bill was initially introduced two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Women have been significantly, disproportionately impacted from workforce development and are leaving the workforce in droves, in large part because of child care challenges in their communities — which were challenged even prior to the pandemic,” Albornoz said.

“This is a matching grant program that we hope will provide some support for businesses to provide some relief for their employees, but also as a recruitment tool that [will] have economic benefits to the county, as well as social benefits to the families,” he said.

If the bill passes, it will be run out of the county’s Economic Development Fund.