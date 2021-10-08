Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Montgomery Co. satire website donates $1,250 to local youth organization

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 9:17 AM

The Takoma Torch, a satire website based in Montgomery County, Maryland, has donated $1,250 to the Olney Boys and Girls Club after controversy over a baseball parody.

The club notified Instagram followers of a “generous donation” on Tuesday, acknowledging that the local joke publication’s money will go to good use.

“We will be putting the money toward our scholarship fund,” the organization’s Instagram post said, “which will help ensure players that otherwise would be unable to participate will be given the opportunity to do so!”

Wednesday, the Takoma Torch acknowledged the donation as well, and thanked it’s “#OlneyFans” for the support, confirming that it donated $1,250 to the organization.

This followed weeks of controversy over an Olney baseball article pledging to start a new “OlneyFans” website.

Editor’s Note: The writer declined to use terms like “fairytale ending” or “happy conclusion,” as the Takoma Torch has made it clear that they will take advantage of those phrases. WTOP is not responsible for comments made by the Takoma Torch and the author prefers that Barbara Streisand not be copied to any pending legal documents regarding this article.

