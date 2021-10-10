Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Man arrested after driving onto FDA headquarters in Silver Spring

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 8:45 AM

A man is under arrest after he drove dangerously around the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Sunday morning, police said.

Montgomery County police told WTOP that officers were called to the FDA headquarters at 10903 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring around 2:30 a.m. after an unauthorized car drove onto the grounds and swerved onto a sidewalk.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Officers arrested the driver and an investigation as to why the man entered the site is underway.

Below is a map of the area:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

