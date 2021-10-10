Man arrested after driving onto FDA headquarters in Silver Spring

A man is under arrest after he drove dangerously around the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Sunday morning, police said.

Montgomery County police told WTOP that officers were called to the FDA headquarters at 10903 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring around 2:30 a.m. after an unauthorized car drove onto the grounds and swerved onto a sidewalk.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Officers arrested the driver and an investigation as to why the man entered the site is underway.

Below is a map of the area: