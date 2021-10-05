Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
5-car Wheaton crash sends 6, including 2 children, to hospital

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

October 17, 2021, 8:21 AM

Six people, including a pair of children, were hospitalized following a collision involving five vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

First-responders arrived at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and University Boulevard in Wheaton at about 11:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

He said one person was ejected from their vehicle and another person was trapped.

Paramedics transported four adults and two children to a hospital. Piringer said one person was in critical condition.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that all westbound lanes of University Boulevard were reopened to traffic about an hour after the crash.

A map of the area is below.

