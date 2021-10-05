5-car Wheaton crash sends 6, including 2 children, to hospital

Six people, including two children, were hospitalized following a collision involving five vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night.

First-responders arrived at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and University Boulevard in Wheaton at about 11:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

He said one person was ejected from their vehicle and another person was trapped.

Paramedics transported four adults and two children to a hospital. Piringer said one person was in critical condition.

(~1145p 10/16) University Blvd W & Veirs Mill Rd, collision involving 5 vehicles, one person ejected & one trapped, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated & transported 6 patients, including 2 adult traumas (1 w/LT injury), 2 adults & 2 Pediatric patients pic.twitter.com/KPSE6H3UUr — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 17, 2021

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that all westbound lanes of University Boulevard were reopened to traffic about an hour after the crash.

A map of the area is below.