There’s an apartment rental scam going on in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police need your help finding the person responsible.
At least twice recently, a woman posing as a leasing agent fraudulently rented an apartment at a building in the 1900 block of East West Highway.
In one case, Montgomery County police said the woman collected a security deposit and rental fees, and gave the renter a key to an apartment. He moved in, only to find out he had been ripped off.
A similar thing happened to a woman a few days later. She met with the bogus leasing agent, handed over a security deposit and was given a key — which did not work.
Police are looking for a Black female approximately 30 to 38 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.
You can see video of the suspect below.
Detectives are urging anyone who believes they’re a victim of this scam to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6726.