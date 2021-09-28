Weissmann tapped for top Montgomery County government post

Yaakov “Jake” Weissmann, who served as chief of staff for two state senate presidents, has been selected to serve in a top government position in Montgomery County, Maryland.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Weissmann spent 12 years in the senate president’s office, the last three as top aide to Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) and his successor, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

He left the legislature in late July.

On Tuesday, County Executive Marc B. Elrich (D) announced that he selected Weissmann to serve as an assistant chief administrative officer, overseeing “economic development and business advancement activities.”

He will report to Chief Administrative Officer Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a former state senator who left the legislature in 2018 to run for governor.

Elrich also announced that Sonia Mora has been promoted to assistant chief administrative officer overseeing issues related to children and families and the county’s school system. She currently serves as the director of the Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar Initiative, a health program that focuses on COVID-19 outreach to the Latino community.

“Assistant Chief Administrative Officers are critical to the proper management of our government and progress that we are committed to achieve on behalf of Montgomery County residents,” Elrich said in a statement.

“(These nominees) will help further my vision for a more equitable and inclusive Montgomery County that will create a brighter and more prosperous future for everyone.”

Both nominations are subject to confirmation by the Montgomery County Council.

On Tuesday the council approved the nomination of Dr. Earl Stoddard to become assistant chief administrative officer for public safety and health.