Off-duty Montgomery Co. officer rescues woman from burning vehicle

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 10:07 PM

An off-duty Montgomery County Police officer rescued a woman and a teenager from a burning car in Bethesda, Maryland.

The officer was traveling along Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway around 6:50 p.m. when the officer came upon a car that had crashed into a tree.

The officer knocked out the fire with a fire extinguisher then cut the driver’s seat belt in order to free her from the car.

Both the woman and teenager were taken to the hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

