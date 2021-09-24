Off-duty Montgomery Co. officer rescues woman from burning vehicle

An off-duty Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer rescued a woman from a burning car with the help of other drivers in downtown Bethesda Thursday night.

An off-duty Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer rescued a 61-year-old woman from a burning car with the help of other drivers in downtown Bethesda Thursday night.

Officer R.A. Felix-Fortuna was traveling along Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway around 6:50 p.m. when he saw a car that had crashed into a tree.

The officer pulled over, along with two other vehicles, and was told that a person was trapped in the car. Montgomery County Police said that the front end of the car was in flames and the cabin of the car filled with smoke.

A 13-year-old was also in the car, but was able to get out immediately after the collision.

Felix-Fortuna was able to cut the woman’s seat belt and, with the assistance of another person, managed to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter that he put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

ICYMI (~7p) Montgomery Ave., Bethesda, @mcfrsPIO transported 2 patients, incl 1 adult Pri1 trauma & 1 Pri2 teen, both of whom were assisted/rescued out of burning vehicle by quick thinking 1st arriving police officers @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/AS0PQWPPby pic.twitter.com/g4shhNVjDp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) Sep. 23, 2021

Initial accounts of the crash indicate the driver may have lost control of the car, Montgomery County Police said in a statement Thursday night. Police said both the woman and teenager were taken to a hospital and the woman is in stable condition.

Felix-Fortuna has been an officer with Montgomery County Police since Feb. of 2018. Before joining the department, he worked with Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad as a firefighter and EMT.