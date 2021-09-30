Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Montgomery Co. wants residents to get the flu shot; announces vaccination clinic dates

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 8:06 AM

It’s easy to forget in the age of COVID-19, but there’s another illness to be wary of: the flu. And Montgomery County, Maryland, is urging its residents to get the flu vaccine.

As part of that effort, the county is holding vaccine clinics in October and November.

Here are the October dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Universities at Shady Grove 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Building II Rockville
    Make an appointment
  • Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Universities at Shady Grove 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Building II Rockville
    Make an appointment

Two flu clinics are available for children 6 months and older only. It’s a good idea to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome too.

The November dates are:

  • Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dennis Avenue Health Center 2000 Dennis Avenue Silver Spring
    Make an appointment
  • Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dennis Avenue Health Center 2000 Dennis Avenue Silver Spring
    Make an appointment

The county said more flu clinics for children will be announced later.

“While getting a flu vaccination does not protect against COVID-19, flu shots have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccination can also save health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19,” the county said in an announcement.

As for parking, paid parking is available in the Traville Gateway Garage or Shady Grove Garage.

Montgomery County has more information about the flu available online.

