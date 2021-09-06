Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
6 injured after crash involving Metrobus in Montgomery Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 1:24 PM

At least six people were injured, including a child, after several vehicles and a Metrobus collided in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that multiple vehicles, including the Metrobus, had collided near Congressional Lane and Rockville Pike.

Six people were evaluated for injuries, including a child. Two of those injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, and three of them were said to be taken as trauma patients.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

