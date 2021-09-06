6 injured after crash involving Metrobus in Montgomery Co.

At least six people were injured, including a child, after several vehicles and a Metrobus collided in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that multiple vehicles, including the Metrobus, had collided near Congressional Lane and Rockville Pike.
Six people were evaluated for injuries, including a child. Two of those injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
MD-355 S @ Congressional Lane, RIGHT lane BLOCKED response to crash in the plaza #Rockville #MdTraffic #DCTraffic
Four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, and three of them were said to be taken as trauma patients.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.