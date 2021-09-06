6 injured after crash involving Metrobus in Montgomery Co.

At least six people were injured, including a child, after several vehicles and a Metrobus collided in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that multiple vehicles, including the Metrobus, had collided near Congressional Lane and Rockville Pike.

Six people were evaluated for injuries, including a child. Two of those injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, and three of them were said to be taken as trauma patients.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.