2 injured after explosion, partial collapse at Laytonsville house

An explosion tore through a Laytonsville, Maryland, house on Tuesday morning, damaging the structure and trapping one person beneath debris.

Montgomery County fire crews were called to Ruppert Landscape at 23601 Laytonsville Road, near Davis Airport, around 7:45 a.m. after multiple reports of a blast.

One person was extricated and transported to a hospital by helicopter with severe injuries. A second victim also was treated and transported.

Images posted to social media show a partial collapse with most of the surviving structure’s windows blown out:

PIO on scene of 23601 Laytonsville Rd. One victim rescued for the structure. Tech rescue crews responding to stabilize structure. pic.twitter.com/HRcHl0wrdw — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 7, 2021

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the explosion was caused by propane.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Md. Route 108/Laytonsville Road is closed between Hipsley Mill Road and Griffith Road. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

