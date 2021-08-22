Police: Caregiver killed by resident in Silver Spring nursing home

A 62-year-old caregiver at a Silver Spring, Maryland, group home died after being assaulted by a resident on Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a group home on Carona Court where they found Fokam Henry Sigala lying unresponsive on the floor inside the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The group home is a residence for adult men who need living assistance. An initial investigation found that 27-year-old Edward Opeoluwa David allegedly assaulted Sigala, ultimately killing him.

David was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held until his bond hearing.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.