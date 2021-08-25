CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County Police investigate…

Montgomery County Police investigate disappearance of Silver Spring woman

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 4:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Silver Spring.

Alexandra Melany Quiroga, 39, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police)

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division put out a news release about the missing woman. Alexandra Melany Quiroga, 39, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, at around midnight in the area of Aspen Hill Road and Veirs Mill Road in Rockville. She may have been at the Aspen Hill Local Park off of Baltic Avenue, police said.

Her vehicle, a beige Nissan SUV, was located in the area, and there were signs of a possible struggle inside the car. Quiroga is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may have been wearing gray sweat pants and a gray top.

Anyone who has information regarding on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

A map showing the location of Aspen Hill Local Park is below.

 

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up