Montgomery County Police investigate disappearance of Silver Spring woman

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from Silver Spring.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division put out a news release about the missing woman. Alexandra Melany Quiroga, 39, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 20, at around midnight in the area of Aspen Hill Road and Veirs Mill Road in Rockville. She may have been at the Aspen Hill Local Park off of Baltic Avenue, police said.

Her vehicle, a beige Nissan SUV, was located in the area, and there were signs of a possible struggle inside the car. Quiroga is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may have been wearing gray sweat pants and a gray top.

Anyone who has information regarding on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

A map showing the location of Aspen Hill Local Park is below.