Montgomery Co. detectives seek more possible victims of gymnastics coach accused of sexual contact

Detectives are looking for more possible victims of a gymnastics instructor in Montgomery County, Maryland, who was recently arrested and accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

On July 1, detectives from the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division – Child Abuse Unit (SVID) arrested Mark Samuel Yellock, 40, of Northeast D.C.

He had been a coach at Silver Stars Gymnastics and Dynamite Gymnastics, both in Silver Spring. Neither gym was aware of the incidents before being contacted by detectives, according to a news release.

Yellock is known to have coached at other facilities in the area and outside of Montgomery County.

The investigation into Yellock began in August 2020, when someone came forward and revealed that Yellock, who was her gymnastics coach, engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with her. She was a minor at the time.

Authorities said the investigation has uncovered information that suggests there may be multiple victims.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes they have more information, or are a victim, to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.