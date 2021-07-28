2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Woman charged in death of 92-year-old roommate in Montgomery County

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 28, 2021, 10:06 PM

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her 92-year-old roommate in Montgomery County, Maryland.

When Montgomery County police arrived at a home on Spruell Drive in Kensington Wednesday morning to investigate, they said that Julia Birch told them that she killed Nancy Ann Frankel.

Police found Frankel in the home and called the homicide section about a possible murder.

Evidence recovered in the home supported Birch’s statement, a police news release said, and she was taken into custody to be interviewed.

Police said that Birch admitted killing Frankel and then calling 911 to report the death. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to determine how Frankel died.

Birch is being held without bond.

Abigail Constantino

