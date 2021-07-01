CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Overturned tanker leaking asphalt, diesel on I-495 in Montgomery Co.

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 5:25 AM

Hazardous material crews are responding to an overturned tanker on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop, closing the road to rush hour traffic in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the Interstate 495/Beltway Outer Loop between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Outer Loop traffic is being diverted to Md. Route 355/Rockville Pike at Exit 34, with drivers able to rejoin the Beltway from Old Georgetown Road.

Maryland State Police said in a news release that a hazmat placarded tractor and tanker trailer carrying hot liquid asphalt overturned. The contents of the trailer are leaking onto the road, they said.

The truck’s fuel tanks were also damaged in the crash and are leaking diesel fuel, police said.

Its driver was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Below is a map of the area:

